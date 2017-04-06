Three suspects remained at large Thursday after committing an armed home-invasion robbery the previous evening in Whittier, authorities said.The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, said Sgt. Pablo Partida of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Two residents, a man and woman in their 50s, were at home when the three men burst in and stole jewelry and about $200 in cash, investigators said. One of the intruders was armed with an assault rifle.No one was injured in the robbery, which left the two victims "pretty shaken up," a spokesperson for the sheriff's Pico Rivera station said."It's scary, just to know that that can happen to your parents - or anybody," said Lenora Rodriguez, a friend who stopped by to check on the couple on Thursday.A detailed description of the men being sought was not available. It was unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.