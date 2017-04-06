NEWS

Trio of suspects at large after armed home-invasion robbery in Whittier

Police on Thursday, April 6, 2017, continued to search for three armed robbers after a home-invasion in Whittier. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Three suspects remained at large Thursday after committing an armed home-invasion robbery the previous evening in Whittier, authorities said.

The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, said Sgt. Pablo Partida of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Two residents, a man and woman in their 50s, were at home when the three men burst in and stole jewelry and about $200 in cash, investigators said. One of the intruders was armed with an assault rifle.

No one was injured in the robbery, which left the two victims "pretty shaken up," a spokesperson for the sheriff's Pico Rivera station said.

"It's scary, just to know that that can happen to your parents - or anybody," said Lenora Rodriguez, a friend who stopped by to check on the couple on Thursday.

A detailed description of the men being sought was not available. It was unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

City News Service contributed to this report.
