WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --Three suspects remained at large Thursday after committing an armed home-invasion robbery the previous evening in Whittier, authorities said.
The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, said Sgt. Pablo Partida of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Two residents, a man and woman in their 50s, were at home when the three men burst in and stole jewelry and about $200 in cash, investigators said. One of the intruders was armed with an assault rifle.
No one was injured in the robbery, which left the two victims "pretty shaken up," a spokesperson for the sheriff's Pico Rivera station said.
"It's scary, just to know that that can happen to your parents - or anybody," said Lenora Rodriguez, a friend who stopped by to check on the couple on Thursday.
A detailed description of the men being sought was not available. It was unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
City News Service contributed to this report.