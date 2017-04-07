NEWS

Truck crashes into Sweden store; 3 dead reported

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people. (Johnny Chadda/Twitter)

STOCKHOLM --
A truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, and Swedish radio says the crash has killed three people. People in the downtown area are fleeing the scene in panic.

Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired at the scene and the Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.

A crowd is seen near the area where a truck reportedly crashed into a building in central Stockholm.


"We stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream," witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

Swedish police confirmed that a truck drove into people and the store but could not confirm the reports of shots fired. Police said in a statement "there are reports of injured but we have no details on how many and how serious."
