Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain

Caltrain (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The Trump administration has agreed to fully fund a $650 million federal grant for electrification of a San Francisco Bay Area train system that would also help California's high-speed rail project.

The Federal Transit Administration announced its decision on the Caltrain funding request Monday. California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, quickly celebrated the decision.

The Trump administration had previously delayed a decision on the grant request after congressional Republicans pushed the administration to reject it.

They asked the Transportation Department to block approval of the grant to electrify Caltrain between San Jose and San Francisco until an audit of the bullet train's finances is completed.

California's $64 billion high-speed rail project would share the electrified tracks through the South San Francisco Bay Area when it is completed.
