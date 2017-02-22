Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied. The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.The Obama administration's guidance was based on its determination that Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education and activities, also applies to gender identity.While not legally binding, the guidance sent a warning that schools could lose funding if they did not comply.Republicans have pushed back, arguing that the federal effort was an example of the Obama administration meddling in state and local matters. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick equated it to "blackmail" and said at the time that the state was ready to forfeit federal education money rather than comply.A federal judge in Texas put a temporary hold on the Obama guidance in August after 13 states sued the administration.The reversal would be a major setback for transgender rights groups, which had been urging Trump to keep the safeguards in place. Advocates said federal law will still prohibit discrimination against students based on their gender or sexual orientation. Still, they said, lifting the Obama directive puts children in harm's way."By rescinding these protections, the Trump administration is compromising the safety and security of some of our most vulnerable children," said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. "Reversing this guidance tells trans kids that it's OK with the Trump administration and the Department of Education for them to be abused and harassed at school for being trans."Conservative activists hailed the change, saying the directives were illegal and violated the rights of fixed gender students, especially girls who did not feel safe changing clothes or using restroom next to anatomical males."Our daughters should never be forced to share private, intimate spaces with male classmates, even if those young men are struggling with these issues," said Vicki Wilson, a member of Students and Parents for Privacy. "It violates their right to privacy and harms their dignity."Legal experts said the change in position could impact pending court cases involving the federal sex discrimination law, including a case set to be heard by the Supreme Court in March, involving a transgender teen who was denied bathroom access in Virginia.The justices could decide not to hear the case and direct lower courts to decide that issue.