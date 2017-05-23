MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

President Trump condemns Manchester attack as act of 'evil losers'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned a deadly attack at a pop concert in Manchester, England as the act of "evil losers" and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism. (KABC)

BETHLEHEM, West Bank --
President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned a deadly attack at a pop concert in Manchester, England as the act of "evil losers" and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism.

"The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out from our society forever," said Trump, speaking after a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. "This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated and innocent life must be protected."

MORE: First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing

Trump spoke from Bethlehem in the West Bank, the morning after a blast that killed more than 20 people at an Ariana Grande concert. British officials have said they are treating the blast as an act of terrorism. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Trump stressed his support for the United Kingdom and mourned the loss of "beautiful young people." Relying on one of his preferred insults, Trump said he would call the perpetrators "losers, because that's what they are."

MORE: Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: "Broken"

The president has used the stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank to call for the end of such violence. In a speech in Riyadh on Sunday, he urged Muslim leaders to eradicate what he called "Islamic extremism" and cast the effort as a "battle between good and evil."

On Tuesday, he added: "All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace."

Trump also expressed optimism that he can help facilitate peace between Israel and Palestinians. He said he was "truly hopeful that America can help Israel and the Palestinians forge peace and bringing new hope the region and its people."

Trump heads next to Europe, where planned meetings with world leaders on the economy and trade could be overtaken with discussion of terrorism and security.

PHOTOS: Terror attack at Ariana Grade concert in Manchester
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldterror attackmanchester explosionisis
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MANCHESTER EXPLOSION
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More manchester explosion
NEWS
Children among 22 dead in 'sickening' Manchester attack
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
Dad says seeing daughter after Manchester concert was like she was 'born again'
'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies after cancer battle
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
More News
Top Stories
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
LAPD officer pinned under SUV, hospitalized; 5 South closed
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
Dozens of La Habra HS students left out of yearbook
Former LAUSD teachers say they were fired for reporting abuse
Rachel makes connections as drama starts between the men on 'The Bachelorette'
Man, believed to be part of Hells Angels, killed in IE shooting
More News
Top Video
LAPD officer pinned under SUV, hospitalized; 5 South closed
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
Dozens of La Habra HS students left out of yearbook
More Video