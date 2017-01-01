NEWS

Twin sisters born Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO --
For the second straight year, twins in San Diego are getting attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2016 and one in 2017.

KFMB-TV reports the twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight.

The family was not available for comment.

Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Related Topics:
newstwinsnew year's daynew year's evebabySan DiegoSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
82-year-old woman dies after being struck by transit bus in West Covina
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
LAPD increases security as thousands celebrate NYE in Grand Park
Dog mauls family after owner tries to put sweater on him
82-year-old woman dies after being struck by transit bus in West Covina
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
LA Sparks players were next door to nightclub during Istanbul attack
Show More
Swarm of 100 small earthquakes hits near California-Mexico border
5 Fwy re-opens after shutting down through Grapevine
VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue of man in Burbank
Istanbul Attack: Shooter dressed as Santa Claus kills at least 39 in Turkey nightclub
Alabama favored by touchdown over Clemson in CFP title game
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos