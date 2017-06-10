NEWS

Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken

In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Tyson has recalled nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the label.

The recall is limited to foodservice customers, and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

  • 31.86-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

  • 31.05-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 20.0-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

  • 32.81-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS" with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties" with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters" with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.


Tyson was made aware of the problem on Tuesday, when they were alerted by an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs they used to make the chicken contained milk.

According to Tyson, some schools purchased these items, but there have been no confirmed reports of allergy reactions.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

To read more click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschickenallergiesfood safetyproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 US soldiers killed, 2 wounded in a Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Adam West, star of 'Batman' TV series, dead at 88
1 injured after hot-air balloon collision in Illinois
Romney says Clinton urged him to take Secy of State role
More News
Top Stories
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Man suspected of impersonating OC cop to sexually assault woman
Big rig driver dies after being run over by tow truck on 60 Fwy
Show More
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
Cavs beat Warriors in Game 4; Golden State leads series 3-1
California Values Act heads to Assembly committee
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Arleta
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos