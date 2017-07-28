The next time you take an Uber, you'd better look twice and check the seats and floor before you exit.That's because if you forget something and want it back, you'll pay a price.Keys, phones, wallets and the like are the most common items left behind. Now your Uber driver can return them for a $15 dollar charge.Uber says many drivers would bring things back on their own time and so, they decided to reward them for reuniting forgetful people and their stuff.The feature is rolling out now in Boston and Chicago and will be a nationwide rule by the end of August.