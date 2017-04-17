UC Berkeley student dies after falling from balcony

A young woman died after falling from a balcony blocks from the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.Authorities said the woman fell just after midnight on Sunday at Dwight Way and College Avenue.Police said the 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, California, likely fell from a third-story balcony.She was breathing but unconscious when first responders arrived, and then died at the hospital, according to officials.The woman was a student at UC Berkeley and was active in a sorority.A witness told Eyewitness News sister station KGO-TV it appeared to be an accident. Police said their investigation was ongoing.