NEWS

UC Riverside police ID suspect in Uber sexual assault case

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jamaal Andrew Lee, 41, of Moreno Valley, who they say picked up a female student who requested a ride via the Uber ride sharing app.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
University of California Riverside police have released a photo of a man suspected in the sexual assault of a woman he picked up on May 14.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jamaal Andrew Lee, 41, of Moreno Valley, who they say picked up a female student who requested a ride via the Uber ride sharing app.

Lee was supposed to transport the woman from an off-campus location to an apartment complex near the university. That's when the sexual assault took place, according to police.

A campus warning was issued in the wake of the assault. Police say Uber is cooperating with the investigation. Lee is no longer affiliated with the company, according to his attorney.

According to authorities, Lee may be driving a white 2004 Ford Explorer with California license plate 6AOG427. Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact UC Riverside police immediately.
Related Topics:
newscrimesexual assaultuberRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
Images released of suspect who attacked rabbi in Fairfax District
8 guards, 7 inmates hospitalized after attack at NorCal prison
More News
Top Stories
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Former Univision chairman Jerry Perenchio dies at age 86, family confirms
8 guards, 7 inmates hospitalized after attack at NorCal prison
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
GOP health care bill to leave 23M more uninsured, estimate finds
Images released of suspect who attacked rabbi in Fairfax District
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Show More
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray in Manchester tribute
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos