UC Riverside police ID suspect in Uber sexual assault case

University of California Riverside police have released a photo of a man suspected in the sexual assault of a woman he picked up on May 14.Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jamaal Andrew Lee, 41, of Moreno Valley, who they say picked up a female student who requested a ride via the Uber ride sharing app.Lee was supposed to transport the woman from an off-campus location to an apartment complex near the university. That's when the sexual assault took place, according to police.A campus warning was issued in the wake of the assault. Police say Uber is cooperating with the investigation. Lee is no longer affiliated with the company, according to his attorney.According to authorities, Lee may be driving a white 2004 Ford Explorer with California license plate 6AOG427. Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact UC Riverside police immediately.