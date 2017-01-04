NEWS

UC to consider 1st tuition hike since 2011

University of California students could be paying $282 a year more in tuition under a pending proposal.

By ABC7.com staff
Tuition at the University of California could be going up for the first time in six years.

Later this month, the UC Board of Regents will consider hiking tuition by $282 a year, in addition to a $54 student service fee to help improve mental health services. The tuition hike, which would take effect in fall 2017, is the first since 2011.

If approved, the new funds would go toward increasing financial aid and reducing class size.

Two-thirds of the system's undergraduates would have the increase covered by financial aid, according to UC.

The university system has been pushing to add an additional 10,000 California students over the three years, leading to the largest single-year increase in state resident enrollment since World War II.
Related Topics:
newsUCtuitioncollegeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured
Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized, official says
4 in custody after police find apparent torture Facebook Live video
Series of Storms to Bring Heavy Rain, Snow, Frigid Air Across Country
More News
Top Stories
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
4 in custody after police find apparent torture Facebook Live video
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
Scattered, light rain hitting Southland Wednesday
Wrightwood residents say visitors trash community
Man charged w/ murders of 2 women after Westminster fire
Driver arrested in Hyde Park hit-run that left man critically injured
Show More
Newport Beach nonprofit focuses on UFO research
Videographer rescues man from burning car on 110 Fwy
Suspects steal 25 iPhones from Manhattan Beach Verizon store
Metro's Purple Line extension gets $1.6B boost
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos