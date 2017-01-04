NEWS

Uncle questioned in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Fontana apartment
Three people were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday at a Fontana apartment complex, authorities said. (OnScene)

Three family members were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning shooting Wednesday at a Fontana apartment complex, and authorities were questioning the victims' uncle, believed to be the suspect.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 14500 block of Village Drive, where they confronted "a male suspect with a gun walking in the interior of (an) apartment complex," the Fontana Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, complied with the officers' commands to drop the gun and was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Police entered an apartment and found four people who had gunshot wounds. Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The fourth victim, a male, was transported in critical condition to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, where he underwent surgery.

The deceased individuals were not immediately identified. All four victims were related, and some were apparently sleeping when they were shot, investigators said.

After speaking with the suspect, police said the alleged gunman told them his motive was a financial dispute he had with the family.

A man at the complex, who declined to be publicly identified, said his sister lives next door to the apartment where the gunfire occurred.

"I guess the guy that got shot went in their apartment and there's blood everywhere," the man said. "The guy was sitting in the bathroom on the floor."

"He just said there was a fight and that the uncle shot him," the man added. "That's all he said -- 'My uncle, my uncle,' he kept telling my sister."

The suspect was still being questioned by police. His name will be released sometime Wednesday, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fontana police at (909) 350-7700.

