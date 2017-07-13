NEWS

Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Five people were injured after a juvenile driver struck pedestrians in Santa Ana on Thursday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. (Orange County Fire Authority)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Five juveniles were injured after an underage driver suspected of driving under the influence struck pedestrians in Santa Ana on Thursday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The crash was reported in the 1600 block of S. Greenville Street.

Police said all of the injured, three from the car and two pedestrians, are juveniles and have been transported to nearby hospitals.


Fire officials said three people suffered traumatic injuries and one other suffered minor injuries. The condition of the fifth person was unclear.

The driver of the vehicle, who police said was also under the age of 18, was arrested for DUI, OCFA officials said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injureddui crashDUIteenagersSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
TIMELINE: Disappearance of 4 men in Bucks Co.
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
1 killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS
Show More
Liu Xiaobo, jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare
'SNL,' Westworld' lead Emmy Award nominations
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
More News
Top Video
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
1 killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
More Video