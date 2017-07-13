#SantaAna UPDATE: 4 juvenile males transported. 3 trauma, 1 minor. Juv. driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, open containers in car. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Yw4SU4yzHJ — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) July 13, 2017

Five juveniles were injured after an underage driver suspected of driving under the influence struck pedestrians in Santa Ana on Thursday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.The crash was reported in the 1600 block of S. Greenville Street.Police said all of the injured, three from the car and two pedestrians, are juveniles and have been transported to nearby hospitals.Fire officials said three people suffered traumatic injuries and one other suffered minor injuries. The condition of the fifth person was unclear.The driver of the vehicle, who police said was also under the age of 18, was arrested for DUI, OCFA officials said.