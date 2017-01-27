NEWS

Undocumented immigrants in LA fearful of deportation under Trump presidency

As President Donald Trump begins to set his immigration policies in motion, many undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles fear being deported. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
From Boston to Miami, protesters hit the streets on Friday in response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

With Trump's aggressive stance, many undocumented immigrants in Southern California said they were fearful about their uncertain future in the U.S., especially about the possibility of being deported.

"I strongly believe that they're worried each day about where they're going to go, what's going to happen to them. Yes, they have a lot of worries on their mind," John Sanchez of Los Angeles said.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, there are approximately 2.7 million undocumented immigrants living in California, with 1.8 million of those residing in Southern California.

According to the institute, more than 800,000 undocumented immigrants live in Los Angeles County.

In the video player above, ABC7's Sid Garcia talks to undocumented immigrants worried about their future under the Donald Trump presidency.
