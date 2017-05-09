NEWS

Unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser stolen in Alhambra

Authorities said a thief stole an unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser at the Alhambra Dodge dealership in Alhambra on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A thief made off with an unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser in Alhambra on Sunday, according to officials.

Authorities said the suspect stole the 2016 Dodge Charger from the Alhambra Dodge dealership Sunday morning.

The unmarked vehicle has California license plate number 7MRA99. Deputies said the car was equipped with flashing lights as well as a sheriff's department radio.

The sheriff's department said there were no weapons inside the car when it was stolen.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call (626) 308-4875.
