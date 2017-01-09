An alleged gunman caught on camera attacking a U.S. consulate official in Mexico lived in Chino Hills, according to neighbors.Neighbors told Eyewitness News that Zia Zafar lived in the affluent Chino Hills neighborhood with his mother and sister until three weeks ago when his mother sold her home of 15 years and moved.Mexican officials said surveillance video captured Zafar stalking and shooting State Department official Christopher Ashcraft as he was exiting a gym parking lot in Mexico on Friday.Wearing purple scrubs, big sunglasses and a wig as a disguise, officials said Zafar targeted Ashcraft over a visa denial.Ashcraft survived the assassination attempt and an intense 48-hour manhunt was launched.Zafar was arrested on Sunday following a raid at his apartment in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was expelled from Mexico and being transported to the U.S.According to Zafar's landlord, the 31-year-old was in Mexico studying as a medical student for the past four years.