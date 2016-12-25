USPS carrier in Pomona throws package, FedEx worker places it

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --A man in Pomona was upset after a postal carrier was seen on surveillance video throwing a small package on his doorstep, but a surprise hero was also captured on footage.
Brian Mundy sent the video using #abc7eyewitness.
In it, you see the U.S. Postal Service carrier carelessly tossing the package.
Much to Mundy's surprise, moments later, a FedEx driver - wearing a reindeer hat - is seen gently putting down two packages. That driver even picks up the small box from the USPS carrier and gently puts it on top of the rest.
