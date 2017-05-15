NEWS

Van Nuys bank evacuated, 1 arrested after car theft suspects flee into building

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chase bank branch in Van Nuys was evacuated after car theft suspects ran into the building Monday. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Chase bank branch in Van Nuys was evacuated after two car theft suspects ran into the building Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene with weapons drawn after the suspects pulled into the bank and went inside, police say.

After employees were evacuated, police took one female suspect who exited with them into custody. Officers then entered the bank to search for a second suspect.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.
Related Topics:
newscrimebankchase bankVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Car dangles precariously over side of freeway in Corona
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
Ninth Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
More News
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in South LA
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Show More
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
Car dangles precariously over side of freeway in Corona
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Ben and Lauren from 'The Bachelor' call it quits
More News
Top Video
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Looking for a new SUV this year? You've got lots of choices
More Video