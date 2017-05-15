Van Nuys bank evacuated, 1 arrested after car theft suspects flee into building

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Chase bank branch in Van Nuys was evacuated after two car theft suspects ran into the building Monday, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene with weapons drawn after the suspects pulled into the bank and went inside, police say.
After employees were evacuated, police took one female suspect who exited with them into custody. Officers then entered the bank to search for a second suspect.
This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.