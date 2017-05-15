Van Nuys bank evacuated, 2 arrested after car theft suspects flee into building

A Chase bank branch in Van Nuys was evacuated after two car theft suspects ran into the building Monday, according to police.Officers responded to the scene in the 7100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard with weapons drawn after the suspects pulled into the bank and went inside, police said.After employees were evacuated, police took one female suspect who exited with them into custody.Officers then entered the bank to search for a second female suspect who was later taken into custody.