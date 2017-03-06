One person was being detained by police after an online threat to a Van Nuys high school prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Monday.Los Angeles police said Grant High School, located in the 1300 block of Oxnard Street, was placed on lockdown as a precaution shortly before 7:30 a.m., when police received word of the threat.Information was not immediately available on the gender of the person being questioned or whether the person is a student.Authorities said they were working to determine if the nature of the threat was credible.City News Service contributed to this report.