Grant High School in Van Nuys on lockdown due to online threat; person detained

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was being detained by police after an online threat to a Van Nuys high school prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Monday.

Los Angeles police said Grant High School, located in the 1300 block of Oxnard Street, was placed on lockdown as a precaution shortly before 7:30 a.m., when police received word of the threat.

Information was not immediately available on the gender of the person being questioned or whether the person is a student.

Authorities said they were working to determine if the nature of the threat was credible.

City News Service contributed to this report.
