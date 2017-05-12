Van Nuys students spark police search

Five students who walked away from a Van Nuys school sparked a brief police search on Friday.Police initially said the students, described as three special-needs girls and two special-needs boys, walked away from the school at around 11 a.m.Officers from LAPD's Van Nuys Division launched a search in the area near the school, located at 15300 Saticoy Street.Shortly afterward, authorities said the children were truant and not considered critical missing individuals.Police said they were considering calling off the search.