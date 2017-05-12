NEWS

Van Nuys students spark police search

The area near a school in Van Nuys, located near 15300 Saticoy Street, was the subject of a police search on Friday, May 12, 2017.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Five students who walked away from a Van Nuys school sparked a brief police search on Friday.

Police initially said the students, described as three special-needs girls and two special-needs boys, walked away from the school at around 11 a.m.

Officers from LAPD's Van Nuys Division launched a search in the area near the school, located at 15300 Saticoy Street.

Shortly afterward, authorities said the children were truant and not considered critical missing individuals.

Police said they were considering calling off the search.
Related Topics:
newschildrenmissing childrenspecial needs childrensearchlapdVan NuysLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein will brief Senate on Comey
At least 3 dead in latest Ebola outbreak
Trump threatens to cancel press briefings, says Spicer 'gets beat up'
Leaked NSA tools used in cyberattack on UK hospitals, analysts say
Police chief killed in Ohio was father of 6
More News
Top Stories
Ex-LA County Sheriff Baca sentenced to 3 years for impeding FBI
White House denies Trump asked Comey for loyalty pledge
Will Ferrell belts love ballad to USC students at commencement
John Cena wrestles with SoCal desert heat for 'The Wall'
Bear spotted in Duarte likely same one chased by dog in Bradbury
Elon Musk shares video of car transport tunnel
Dramatic fire erupts at PODS storage facility in Compton
Show More
Watch Fiona the hippo grow!
LAPD officer shoots pet dog while responding to call in South LA
Suspect arrested after South Gate barricade, high-speed chase
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos