Police investigating possible vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK --
Police on Sunday were investigating a report of possible vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted photos of vandalism at Washington Cemetery, a Jewish burial ground on Bay Parkway in Midwood.

Hikind said he has spoken with the New York Police Department on scene, but officials with the cemetery said that there was no vandalism, and that perhaps the damage was caused by wind or something else.

An NYPD spokesman said the department's hate crimes division has been notified of headstones found toppled over at Washington Cemetery.

The incident is the latest in a wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the country, including other cemetery desecrations in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

There have been 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

Authorities said Friday that Juan Thompson, a former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories, made at least eight of the scores of threats against Jewish institutions nationwide as part of a campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
