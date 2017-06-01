Two thieves broke into a warehouse in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend and escaped with more than $40,000 worth of condoms and sex toys.The two-part burglary was caught on camera.Part one involved the men breaking through the warehouse door and stealing several boxes filled with condoms. The next day, the men returned and escaped with hundreds of adult toys from a Swedish Based Company called Lelo.The distribution center said there's a strong demand for high-end pleasure products. They predict the thieves will sell them online.The company offered a donation equal to the full retail value of the products to a charity of that person's choice to anyone who turns in the thieves.