NEWS

Thieves in Las Vegas steal more than $40K worth of condoms, sex toys

EMBED </>More Videos

Two thieves broke into a warehouse in Las Vegas and escaped with over $40,000 worth of condoms and sex toys. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KABC) --
Two thieves broke into a warehouse in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend and escaped with more than $40,000 worth of condoms and sex toys.

The two-part burglary was caught on camera.

Part one involved the men breaking through the warehouse door and stealing several boxes filled with condoms. The next day, the men returned and escaped with hundreds of adult toys from a Swedish Based Company called Lelo.

The distribution center said there's a strong demand for high-end pleasure products. They predict the thieves will sell them online.

The company offered a donation equal to the full retail value of the products to a charity of that person's choice to anyone who turns in the thieves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberycrimecaught on cameraLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pittsburgh mayor vows to honor Paris climate accord after Trump invokes city in speech
The last time a US president dumped a global climate deal
Trump withdrawing US from Paris Climate Agreement but open to returning
ANALYSIS: On Paris Agreement, Trump cedes American leadership role
More News
Top Stories
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
Sketch released in 2009 Rolling Hills Estates cold case murder
1 dead in small plane crash near Ventura, fire department says
SoCal plastic surgery clinic hit with massive data breach
AAA urges safety among teen drivers during '100 deadliest days'
Gunfire, blasts hit Philippine casino; terror ties doubted
Iconic pink wall in LA gets rainbow makeover for Pride
Show More
Forecasters predict killer 2017 hurricane season
LA deputies rescue teen threatening to jump off bridge
Hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in Westlake crash
eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert
Vigil held for man killed in hit-run in South LA
More News
Top Video
Forecasters predict killer 2017 hurricane season
1 dead in small plane crash near Ventura, fire department says
Trump announces complete withdrawal from climate pact
AAA urges safety among teen drivers during '100 deadliest days'
More Video