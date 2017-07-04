Vegetation fire erupts along 101 Fwy in Camarillo

At least 50 acres burned along the northbound side of the 101 Freeway near the Camarillo Springs exit in Camarillo Tuesday afternoon, Ventura County Fire Department authorities said.The brush fire was reported around 3:20 p.m., with three separate fires burning in the area. Two of the smaller brush fires were being pushed by slight winds from the west, according to the fire department.No structures were threatened. The far right lane near the fire was closed so crews could work to contain the blaze.Firefighters said the blaze grew to about 50 acres shortly before 4 p.m.A viewer captured video of flames ripping through dry brush in the area.In 2013, that same area caught fire and 24, 238 acres were burned from Camarillo Springs into Malibu. Authorities determined the fire was started by on accident by a passing car or truck.