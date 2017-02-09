NEWS

Car-to-car shooting leaves 50-year-old man dead in downtown Los Angeles

Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 50-year-old man was killed in a car-to-car-shooting Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Bay and Mateo streets, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found dead inside a white car that had slammed into the side of a building after the shooting, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.

The sedan was struck by a second vehicle, a black car, which remained at the scene.

It was unclear what prompted the killing.

The suspected gunman was at large. He is described only as wearing an orange construction worker's shirt and blue jeans.

Mateo Street was closed at Bay Street as police examined the vehicles and collected evidence.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationlapdlos angeles police departmentDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tennis umpire suing LAPD over arrest in husband's death
Immigrant mother deported from Phoenix to Mexico amid protests
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
President Trump Phones Iraqi PM About Travel Ban
More News
Top Stories
Tennis umpire suing LAPD over arrest in husband's death
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Federal appeals court rules against Trump in travel ban case
Immigrant mother deported from Phoenix to Mexico amid protests
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
Suspect at large after slamming stolen minivan into police vehicle in OC
San Bernardino shooters' relative pleads guilty in sham marriage
Show More
Charles Oakley speaks out after MSG arrest
LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm
LaMelo Ball dedicates 92-point game to classmate in need of new heart
Video shows student being choked in Chicago classroom
SoCal man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos