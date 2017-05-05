Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man wanted for failure to yield after a high-speed chase ended in an orchard in Ventura County.The chase started in the Santa Clarita area after a grey car was seen by authorities running several stop signs.Two people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time, according to authorities. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph.The chase crossed into Ventura County and was headed through Fillmore before the suspects, a man and a woman, pulled over in Santa Paula and fled the vehicle on foot through the large citrus grove.The man could be seen running through the orchard, leaving the woman behind. The CHP brought in K-9 units to search the area, eventually taking the man into custody. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the woman was also arrested.This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.