NEWS

Ventura County chase suspects arrested after hiding in orchard

EMBED </>More News Videos

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing a vehicle wanted for failure to yield, according to authorities.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man wanted for failure to yield and a female passenger after a high-speed chase ended in an orchard in Ventura County.
The chase started in the Santa Clarita area after a grey car was seen by authorities running several stop signs.

Two people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time, according to authorities. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase crossed into Ventura County and was headed through Fillmore before the suspects, a man and a woman, pulled over in Santa Paula and fled the vehicle on foot through the large citrus grove.

The man could be seen running through the orchard, leaving the woman behind. The CHP brought in K-9 units to search the area, eventually taking both the man and woman into custody.
Related Topics:
newspolice chasehigh-speed chaseSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
Inside the US military's mission in Somalia
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
Murder warrant issued for cop who killed 15-year-old
More News
Top Stories
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
OC car dealership says union put racist sign outside business
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
SoCal locals to show off sweat-proof T-shirt invention on 'Shark Tank'
Passengers escape fiery helicopter crash in Santa Barbara County
High heat, rapid snow melt causes flooding in Yosemite Valley
Show More
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
More News
Top Video
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
SoCal locals to show off sweat-proof T-shirt invention on 'Shark Tank'
Avocado shortage causes prices to skyrocket in CA
OC car dealership says union put racist sign outside business
More Video