Ventura County pursuit suspects hide in orange grove as CHP closes in

California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing a vehicle at high speeds wanted for failure to yield, according to authorities.The chase started in the Santa Clarita area after the grey car was seen by authorities running several stop signs.Two people were believed to be in the vehicle, according to authorities. The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph.The chase crossed into Ventura County and was headed through Fillmore before the suspects, a man and a woman, pulled over in Santa Paula and fled the vehicle on foot through orange groves.The man could be seen running through the orchard, leaving the woman behind. The CHP brought in K-9 units to search the area.This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates as they become available.