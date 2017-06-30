NEWS

Venus Williams at fault in fatal Florida car crash, police say

In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final in in Australia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle, according to a police report released Thursday.

Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson's wife, Linda, crashed into the side of Williams' SUV. Linda Barson told investigators that she was approaching the intersection when her light turned green and that she was unable to stop in time. Linda Barson suffered unspecified moderate injuries. Williams, who turned 37 on June 17, was not hurt.

She told investigators she had entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but had been forced to stop midpoint by traffic ahead of her. She said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into their lanes.

Palm Beach Gardens Maj. Paul Rogers says the crash remains under investigation. Williams, who has a residence in Palm Beach Gardens, has not been cited or charged. The report says she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Williams' attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Michael Steinger, the attorney for Linda Barson, had no immediate comment.

Venus Williams, the older sister of tennis star Serena Williams, has won seven Grand Slam titles, including five at her favorite tournament, Wimbledon.

She revealed in 2011 that she'd been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

Her ranking fell outside the top 100 as she coped with her illness and injuries, and from 2011 to 2014, she only advanced past the third round at a major once.

Early round losses continued to mount for Williams and questions about retirement came up time and again. Those questions are still asked, but she had a career renaissance, and in January reached the finals of the Australian Open, where she lost to her sister.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssportscar crashman killedtraffic fatalitiestennisu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
LA sycamore trees given special pesticide to fight deadly beetles
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
More News
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
LA sycamore trees given special pesticide to fight deadly beetles
24 people arrested, weapons seized in Riverside County operation
IE camp helps kids rock out
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
Show More
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos