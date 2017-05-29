NEWS

Veterans receive free tank of gas in Huntington Beach as Memorial Day gift

Veterans received free tank of gas in Huntington Beach. Nuvision staff manned the pumps while thanking service members. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
On the day America's fallen heroes are honored, those who served in the military got a Memorial Day gift in Huntington Beach -- a free tank of gas.

Veterans were invited to fill up thanks to the people at Nuvision Credit Union.

All they had to do was show a valid VA or military ID at the Mobil Station on Beach Boulevard.

Nuvision staff manned the pumps while thanking service members.

A few active duty service members decided to help out and did some window washing.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
