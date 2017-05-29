HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --On the day America's fallen heroes are honored, those who served in the military got a Memorial Day gift in Huntington Beach -- a free tank of gas.
Veterans were invited to fill up thanks to the people at Nuvision Credit Union.
All they had to do was show a valid VA or military ID at the Mobil Station on Beach Boulevard.
Nuvision staff manned the pumps while thanking service members.
A few active duty service members decided to help out and did some window washing.