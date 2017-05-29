On the day America's fallen heroes are honored, those who served in the military got a Memorial Day gift in Huntington Beach -- a free tank of gas.Veterans were invited to fill up thanks to the people at Nuvision Credit Union.All they had to do was show a valid VA or military ID at the Mobil Station on Beach Boulevard.Nuvision staff manned the pumps while thanking service members.A few active duty service members decided to help out and did some window washing.