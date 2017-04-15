NEWS

Victorville deputies raid alleged cockfighting operation

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies found 66 caged roosters at a Victorville home they said was housing a cockfighting operation.

San Bernardino County deputies served a warrant in the 15000 block of Bonanza Road on Thursday afternoon and found what they described as a gamebird growing operation, including implements used in cockfighting. They found 66 roosters, each separately caged.

Deputies arrested the owner of the roosters, identified as Jesus Baca, 52, of Victorville and they removed the roosters from the property.

"Cockfighting is an inhumane act of animal cruelty where roosters are matched to fight against each other, often until death," the department said in a written statement. "The Sheriff's Rural Crime Task Force works hand in hand with animal control agencies throughout the county to put a stop to any kind of animal fighting."

The sheriff's department asked anyone with more information to contact Deputy Rob Oakleaf at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 552-6801. Anonymous tips can be reported through WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or online at www.wetip.com.
