One officer and three passengers in a suspected stolen vehicle were injured in a chase that ended in a crash in Lynwood early morning Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Buena Park police said it all started at about 12:30 a.m., when a stolen 2016 Ford Mustang led an officer on a pursuit from Buena Park. The stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and rolled over near Norton Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Lynwood.

The startling moment of impact was caught on camera.

Two women and a man had to be cut from the wreckage and were taken to a nearby hospital. The officer was also hurt and transported. The severity of their injuries was not known.

LASD detectives were investigating the scene.
