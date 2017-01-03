VIDEO: 2-year-old boy rescues twin brother from fallen dresser

Frightening video shows a dresser falling on two children, trapping one of them while his twin pushes the dresser to free his brother. Warning: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch.The boys were uninjured, but the video taken last week shows the two climbing the furniture, until it falls down.The unsecured dresser gave in to their combined weight and trapped one brother under it.The other brother tries to help, but the dresser is too heavy.Seconds later, he finally finds the strength to push the dresser off his brother -- freeing him.He is seen crying but appears to be OK.The boys' mother shared the video on social media as a warning to others to secure their dressers to avoid the danger.