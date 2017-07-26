Video has been released of a 2016 jailbreak in Orange County that led to a massive eight-day manhunt. The video was shot by three inmates as they made the daring escape.The video was provided Wednesday by an attorney connected to the case.Bac Duong, Hossein Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu documented their every move on a contraband cellphone as they broke out of the maximum-security dorm room at the Orange County Central Men's Jail in January of last year.In the video, you can see one of the men disappear through a vent and give a thumbs up to the camera. The trio crawls through shafts within the walls of the jail and then makes it to the roof.You can also see the inmates taking tourist-like photos with the taxi driver they're charged with kidnapping, and who drove all three inmates to Santa Cruz.Duong, Tieu and Nayeri led authorities on an eight-day manhunt before being captured.