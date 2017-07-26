SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Video has been released of a 2016 jailbreak in Orange County that led to a massive eight-day manhunt. The video was shot by three inmates as they made the daring escape.
The video was provided Wednesday by an attorney connected to the case.
MORE: 3 inmates cut into plumbing tunnels to escape from OC jail
Bac Duong, Hossein Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu documented their every move on a contraband cellphone as they broke out of the maximum-security dorm room at the Orange County Central Men's Jail in January of last year.
In the video, you can see one of the men disappear through a vent and give a thumbs up to the camera. The trio crawls through shafts within the walls of the jail and then makes it to the roof.
MORE: 3 escaped Orange County inmates back in custody after more than week on the run
You can also see the inmates taking tourist-like photos with the taxi driver they're charged with kidnapping, and who drove all three inmates to Santa Cruz.
MORE: Probable mastermind behind OC jail escape appears in court
Duong, Tieu and Nayeri led authorities on an eight-day manhunt before being captured.