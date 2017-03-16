NEWS

VIDEO: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping by jumping out of trunk

Woman escapes alleged kidnapping by jumping out of trunk. (KTRK)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. --
A woman was able to escape an alleged kidnapping by jumping out of a trunk in Birmingham, Alabama, and it was all captured on surveillance video.

Birmingham police said the woman was walking up to her apartment when an unknown man approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The victim told the suspect she didn't have any money, so he allegedly forced her to get back into her car, eventually forcing her to get into the trunk.

The woman told officers that she was driven to multiple unknown places while in the trunk, assuming the suspect was using her card to get money.

When the suspect drove to a gas station, the victim was able to open the trunk and jump out, just as the suspect was driving out of the parking lot.

The victim was able to run inside the convenience store and call 911 for help.

The woman only suffered minor injuries. The driver took off.
