VIDEO: Angry customers pelt NYC clerk with avocados, bananas

A.J. Ross has new details on a bizarre attack on a deli clerk in the Bronx.

NEW YORK --
A clerk in a New York City bodega was seriously injured late last month after he was brazenly pelted with avocados and bananas.

Police say the 21-year-old employee was behind the counter at the Stadium Gourmet Deli on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the Bronx on May 29 when two men apparently became angry following a dispute over a food order.

Newly released surveillance video shows the individuals repeatedly throwing unripe avocados and bananas at the employee.

Watch the raw video released by the NYPD here:
Surveillance video of two suspects hurling avocados at a store clerk in the Bronx.


"Somebody try to give you service, how you throw him with avocado?" store owner Hani Jirgis side. "This is no good."

Jirgis said the customer and his friend appeared to be drunk during the 5 a.m. incident.

The attackers fled in a dark-colored sedan, while the victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered a broken jaw, along with fractures and a cut to his face.

"The guy, he needed surgery on his eyes," Jirgis said. "I don't know what I say man, this action that he do is not normal."

In an Instagram video, the victim -- still with a swollen black eye -- thanked everyone for their concern and support and said he'll be fine in a couple days. He was reportedly only on the job a few days and hasn't been back since the attack.

Police say they have identified one of the suspects, but that person has not yet been apprehended. Detectives are still searching to identify the second person caught on video.
