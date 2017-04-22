NEWS

Armed burglars steal high-priced equipment from Huntington Park radio station

EMBED </>More News Videos

Armed thieves rifling through a radio station in Huntington Park got away with thousands of dollars in high-priced equipment, and the whole thing was caught on camera. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Armed thieves rifling through a radio station in Huntington Park got away with thousands of dollars in high-priced equipment, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects inside the studios of the station as they shuffled through papers on a desk. Then, the pair grabbed microphones and other expensive DJ equipment.

Kolo Barrera of Maxradio.fm said the theft at the internet radio station happened about 3 a.m. just two weeks ago. The burglars broke in through a locked door.

As Barrera looked through video from two cameras, he realized one of the men was armed.

He said the burglars noticed the cameras and unplugged the monitors, apparently not realizing the cameras were still rolling. They stayed inside for about 10 minutes, left, then came back for more loot.

"You can hear one of the guys saying, 'OK, let's go, and we'll come back' and the other one was like, 'What? We're coming back?' I guess they went to get a car or something, and they came back," explained Barrera.

The total loss is estimated at $10,000.

The radio producer said he worries that the suspects may pose a danger to others.

"What if they target a house later or a family," he said. "Once I saw the gun I was like, 'Forget all my stuff, I don't want anybody to get hurt."
Related Topics:
newsburglarycaught on camerasurveillance videoHuntington ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Flight attendant grounded after altercation with passengers
Covina police search for package thief caught on camera
Driver missing after car plunges down cliff in Hollywood Hills
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy resigns, replaced by deputy
More News
Top Stories
Driver missing after car plunges down cliff in Hollywood Hills
Climate panel held at Caltech on eve of March for Science
Covina police search for package thief caught on camera
1,300 without power after vault explosions in Panorama City
Mother allegedly hit by American Airlines employee during flight
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
Show More
California bill would protect dogs confronted by police
Woman shot to death by gunman at Long Beach motel
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros
Carfit event gives older drivers refresher on safety tips
More News
Top Video
Driver missing after car plunges down cliff in Hollywood Hills
Covina police search for package thief caught on camera
Climate panel held at Caltech on eve of March for Science
Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros
More Video