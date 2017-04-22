Armed thieves rifling through a radio station in Huntington Park got away with thousands of dollars in high-priced equipment, and the whole thing was caught on camera.Surveillance cameras captured two suspects inside the studios of the station as they shuffled through papers on a desk. Then, the pair grabbed microphones and other expensive DJ equipment.Kolo Barrera of Maxradio.fm said the theft at the internet radio station happened about 3 a.m. just two weeks ago. The burglars broke in through a locked door.As Barrera looked through video from two cameras, he realized one of the men was armed.He said the burglars noticed the cameras and unplugged the monitors, apparently not realizing the cameras were still rolling. They stayed inside for about 10 minutes, left, then came back for more loot."You can hear one of the guys saying, 'OK, let's go, and we'll come back' and the other one was like, 'What? We're coming back?' I guess they went to get a car or something, and they came back," explained Barrera.The total loss is estimated at $10,000.The radio producer said he worries that the suspects may pose a danger to others."What if they target a house later or a family," he said. "Once I saw the gun I was like, 'Forget all my stuff, I don't want anybody to get hurt."