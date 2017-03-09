NEWS

VIDEO: Dirt bike riders, Lyft driver fight on San Francisco highway

A fight is seen between dirt bike riders and a motorist on a freeway in San Francisco on Wednesday March 8, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a group of dirt bike riders allegedly punched and kicked a Lyft driver on a San Francisco freeway on Wednesday after pulling stunts.

CHP officials said they began receiving reports of a group of 10 to 15 dirt bikes and ATVs involved in a sideshow on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit around 6:15 p.m. After the calls came in, officers were notified that several riders had been involved in a fight with a passing motorist.

A man who was reportedly kicked and punched by the riders was being loaded into an ambulance when officers arrived. Officials said he suffered a broken leg during the fight.

The CHP is now reviewing video of the altercation in the hopes of tracking down the suspects who fled the scene, and they're asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (415) 551-4100.
