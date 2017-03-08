VIDEO: Burglars strike Flame Broiler restaurant in Laguna Hills

Three males were being sought after a surveillance camera recorded them burglarizing a Flame Broiler restaurant early Wednesday morning in Laguna Hills, authorities said.Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a burglary in the 22900 block of Molten Parkway, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.The restaurant's manager had called authorities after he was alerted to the break-in by an alarm company.The burglars stole a safe and fled within three minutes. It was unclear how much money was inside the safe, investigators said.Surveillance footage shows the suspects entering after one of them smashes the business' glass front door. They rummage through the restaurant and then flee through a rear door.The manager said the location was also robbed in May, but he was unsure if the same suspects were responsible.