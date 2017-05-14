NEWS

VIDEO: Car slams into man after fight in Beverly Hills parking lot

An argument over something trivial turned violent at a Beverly Hills parking lot after a man was run over by a driver, and it was all caught on video. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
An argument over something trivial turned violent at a Beverly Hills parking lot after a man was run over by a driver - and it was all caught on video.

It was a yelling match over littering at a Pavilion's parking lot in the 9200 block of W. Olympic Boulevard Friday night, but things quickly escalated.

In the video, you see the female driver circling back into the lot several times. You then see a man appear to shove shopping carts into the front of the car - and that's when the driver slams the man into a wall and takes off.

The victim was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in unknown condition.

Beverly Hills police said they arrested two women in the car, identified as Jamika Marie Abair, 22, and Sarah Huerta, 19.

Both are being held for attempted murder on more than $2 million bail.

After seeing the violent, disturbing video, one frequent shopper at the Beverly Hills grocery store said the situation makes him think of the ways tensions rise while one is behind the wheel.

"Absolutely it changes your opinion when you see something like this. It puts you in the position to be both people and try to think how you would react differently in both cases," he said.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
