VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue of man in Burbank

A man was pulled from a wash in Burbank on New Year's Eve and video captured the dramatic water rescue.Officials said the rescue happened near Naomi Street and Tulare Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.The Burbank Fire Department said it received reports of a man stuck in the wash. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they heard the victim yelling for help but couldn't see him.Crews were eventually able to locate the man and pull him to safety.Officials said the man had to be treated for hypothermia, but stated he would recover.