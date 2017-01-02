NEWS

VIDEO: Jewelry thieves loot $6 million as New Year's Eve ball drops in New York
EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the details from Midtown.

By Josh Einiger
NEW YORK --
Police were searching for three men in connection with a $6 million New Year's Eve jewelry heist in New York.

Surveillance shows two of the crooks pounding their way to wealth in Midtown, Manhattan. Armed with a hammer and a crowbar, the suspects worked tirelessly for about 10 seconds, that is, until they noticed the camera.

Then, it was lights out.

WATCH: Surveillance video of heist:
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a $6 million jewelry heist in Manhattan.



As more than a million people packed into Times Square under the watchful eye of 7,000 police officers, as America watched Mariah Carey's on-air misfortune, just a few blocks away in a nondescript office building, police said three suspects got away with a fortune.

The ultimate New Year's Eve diversion provided cover for an epic heist at 12:01 a.m. in the offices of high-end jewelry designer Gregg Ruth, whose website offers rings costing as much as $62,000.


Getting in the building seemed to have been the hardest part for the suspects, because after they busted their way into the offices, the crooks seemed to have had free run of two different safes.

Law enforcement sources said officers found no sign of forced entry in the doors themselves, and stated the thieves grabbed handfuls of loot, making off with an estimated $6 million worth of jewels. They then fled the building down the fire stairs.
Related Topics:
newsjewelryjewelry thefttheftrobberyNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Said He Felt He Was Going to Lose the Election, Despite Denying It
Temporary Outage Strikes Airport Customs System, Sparking Delays
At Least 4 Dead in Alabama Tornado
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
More News
Top Stories
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
USC wins Rose Bowl after dramatic rally to top Penn State 52-49
Finland to give unemployed citizens $587 per month
Man arrested in deaths of 2 women after OC house fire
Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade
Show More
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
4 kids dead in Texas gas poisoning; 6 others hospitalized
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Good Samaritans help exhausted runner finish LA Marathon
More News
Top Video
Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
More Video