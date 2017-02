Incredible video from Victorville shows a man hanging from the window of a speeding car.The victim's mother said the Victor Valley News Group that he was trying to stop a driver that had just snatched his new puppy off the street.He was dragged for quite a while before he lost his grip and fell. The man suffered numerous cuts and abrasions.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were looking for the car in the video, as well as the man's stolen puppy.