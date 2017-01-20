NEWS

VIDEO: Man knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
EMBED </>More News Videos

In the parking lot of a Winco, sometime last summer, Joe Campos lost consciousness with one punch to the jaw. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
In the parking lot of a Winco, Joe Campos lost consciousness with one punch to the jaw after he allegedly tried to return a stolen iPhone.

"I remember waking up to somebody helping me up. I got in my car, sat in my car -- still dizzy," he said.

Months later, the video showing the incident is just making its round on the internet. That's how detectives found suspect Johnny Renteria and arrested him Tuesday for felony battery.

"I don't know what he was thinking. I don't even know if he knew the truth," shared Campos.

The truth, according to Campos, is a phone purchase gone wrong. He said he bought an iPhone off of a man on the street and checked to make sure it wasn't stolen-- which you can do by checking the International Mobile Equipment Identity number through an online database.

"I buy iPhones, any kind of phone basically that's decent -- fix it, keep it, sell it, resell it. It's a hobby of mine," Campos added.

But another person in the video said he is not telling the truth. Missy, who does not want us to use her full name, is the suspect's girlfriend. Her phone was stolen from her family yard sale the morning Campos said he bought it.

"He's not a victim. He's not. I think I'm a victim; he stole from me and tried to extort money. I just think that's unfair," she said.

After the phone was stolen, Missy tracked the phone down using the Find My iPhone app.

Campos agreed to meet Missy in exchange for some money because he would be at a loss, but she said otherwise.

"First, he asked for $100, and then he asked for $50. He wanted money for the phone, he wasn't just returning it...," she said.

In the video, Campos is seen handing the phone over in what starts as a civil exchange.


Missy said the situation could have been handled differently, like calling the police, but said she still believes Campos is in the wrong.

"I can't speak for Johnny, I just can say this guy is not a good person. He's lying," she added.

Campos said since the video has gone viral he's had several lawyers contact him who are offering their services to sue.

"Yeah, I'm going to pursue it, make him hurt a little bit just like he did me," Campos said.

He added that he was out of work for at least a month from his injury but said he's doing better physically.

Meanwhile, Renteria bailed out after being arrested.
Related Topics:
newsviral videofresnofightCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: For Trump, Call for Unity Starts With Bleak Message
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
World Leaders React to Inauguration of Donald Trump
First White House Website Petition Calls for Trump to Release Taxes
More News
Top Stories
Storm brings flooding, traffic messes to SoCal
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
Steady rainfall continues to drench Southland
LA demonstrators protest President Trump
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
Show More
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Suspect sought in shooting death of man in Reseda
LA students in DC to see history made
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
More News
Top Video
OC officer recovering weeks after being hit by suspected DUI driver
Families at the inauguration
LA students in DC to see history made
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
More Video