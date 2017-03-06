A driver was pepper-sprayed in the face by another driver in an apparent road rage incident in Florida.The incident was captured on video. In the footage, the driver of a BMW gets out of his car then smashes the driver's window of a pick-up truck.The man then pepper-sprays that driver right in the face. The driver of the truck gets out and reaches for a metal pipe in the bed of his truck. He goes after the other driver, but the BMW is seen speeding away.It was unclear what led to the road rage incident or if any arrests were made.