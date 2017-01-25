NEWS

VIDEO: Motorcyclist clings to back of car after crash in Washington

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video shows motorcyclist Seth Diekman holding onto the back of a car following a crash in Olympia, Wash.

By ABC7.com staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KABC) --
Dramatic video from a helmet camera captured an act of survival from a motorcyclist in Olympia, Washington.

Video shows Seth Diekman riding his motorcycle on the 5 Freeway on Jan. 16 when the Acura in front of him slams on its brakes.

As his bike crashed into the back of the car, the 35-year-old jumped, grabbed onto the spoiler of the vehicle and held on for his life.

The Acura sped up as Diekman held on for a quarter mile while he banged on the window until the driver stopped.

"I was just merging behind slow traffic and getting over and at the last second he blows by me," Diekman explained. "I grabbed the spoiler with my left hand and I was banging on the rear window with my right hand."

Washington State Patrol said the driver was intoxicated and had no license or insurance.

Diekman said he'd like one thing in the aftermath of his near-death experience: the spoiler from the car that he said saved his life.
Related Topics:
newsmotorcyclescrashDUIWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman who recently moved to LA reported missing
Meet Mothers and Daughters Marching Together in DC
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
Dow Hits 20K at Open
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
More News
Top Stories
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Man rescued 2 days after car goes off side of road near Mount Baldy
Search continues for missing Hollywood Hills woman after car found
Meet the biracial twins born with different complexions
Protesters hang 'RESIST' banner near White House
Dow Jones industrial average opens at 20K for first time
Meet the Smithsonian's National Zoo new seal pup
Show More
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case
Trump to roll out plan for border wall Wednesday, AP reports
Oscar nominees more diverse this year
Rookie firefighter saves life of jumper in Hollywood
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
More News
Top Video
Oscar nominees more diverse this year
Forest Falls residents concerned about traffic, threats from visitors
San Bernardino attack survivors say county denying them medical help
Trump to roll out plan for border wall Wednesday, AP reports
More Video