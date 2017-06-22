NEWS

VIDEO: Motorcyclist kicks car, triggers chain-reaction crash on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

Video captures a wild chain-reaction crash after a man kicked a car on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A video of a motorcycle rider kicking his leg at a car along the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita in an apparent case of road rage, triggering a chain-reaction crash, went viral on social media.


In the video, a motorcyclist appears to kick a car, and then that car swerves. The driver hits into the center divider, spins back into traffic and hits an SUV, causing it to flip over before it comes to a stop.

The motorcyclist keeps on driving as nearby traffic stops to administer aid.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol. The nature of their condition was not known.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday near Newhall Avenue, and prompted a 30-minute closure in the area, CHP officials said.

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashcrashcaught on cameraroad ragemotorcycle accidentviral videoSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: 'I did not make, and do not have' Comey tapes
Senate health bill met with protests, mixed reactions
2 Cosby holdouts prevented guilty verdict, juror says
Jurors in Bergdahl case will be quizzed about Trump
What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Teen, dog killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale
Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare repeal plan
South El Monte teacher accused of child molestation
Officer hurt in police chase that ends in Van Nuys standoff
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Roadkill can be harvested for food under new Oregon law
Woman critically injured after being hit by LADOT bus in East LA
Show More
Ron Howard takes helm of Han Solo 'Star Wars' film
6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
These adorable kangaroos love getting bottle-fed
LA teen tennis standout becomes online entrepreneur
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos