Surveillance video shows a brazen thief walking into a Beverly Grove apartment building with a Postmates food delivery and walking out with two stolen packages.The two victims of the Postmates package thief are hoping the surveillance video will help catch the suspect who swiped their expensive goods while he was on the job.The victims have filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and Postmates, the food delivery company they say the suspect was working for.Both Postmates and the LAPD are now investigating the incident.The two women say they are angry the company doesn't do a better job of vetting their employees and say they doubt this is the first time the suspect has made an illegal pickup after his delivery."He looks directly into the camera," victim Ari Passey said. "Postmates has his information."