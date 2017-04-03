NEWS

Video shows Postmates delivery guy swiping packages from LA apartment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a brazen thief walking into a Beverly Grove apartment building with a Postmates food delivery and walking out with two stolen packages. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Surveillance video shows a brazen thief walking into a Beverly Grove apartment building with a Postmates food delivery and walking out with two stolen packages.

The two victims of the Postmates package thief are hoping the surveillance video will help catch the suspect who swiped their expensive goods while he was on the job.

The victims have filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and Postmates, the food delivery company they say the suspect was working for.

Both Postmates and the LAPD are now investigating the incident.

The two women say they are angry the company doesn't do a better job of vetting their employees and say they doubt this is the first time the suspect has made an illegal pickup after his delivery.

"He looks directly into the camera," victim Ari Passey said. "Postmates has his information."
Related Topics:
newscrimepackage theftfoodBeverly GroveLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building
Motorcyclist injured in Simi Valley stunt may be same who jumped 60 Freeway
Trump says US is 'great friend and ally' to controversial Egyptian President el-Sissi
More News
Top Stories
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
Full field of candidates seeking Becerra's LA congressional seat Tuesday
Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building
Motorcyclist injured in Simi Valley stunt may be same who jumped 60 Freeway
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
Study: Giving licenses to undocumented may have reduced hit-runs in CA
North Carolina defeats Gonzaga, wins school's 6th NCAA title
Show More
CA activist's proposal denies undocumented kids access to free education
CA Senate approves sanctuary state bill, sends to Assembly
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
More News
Top Video
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
Full field of candidates seeking Becerra's LA congressional seat Tuesday
More Video