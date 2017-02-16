At an emotional news conference attended by a homicide victim's family Thursday, authorities again asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for the shooting in Willowbrook last summer.Ramiro Lepe was celebrating his 39th birthday on Aug. 5 when he was gunned down in the street in front of his home shortly after 9 p.m. He later died at a hospital and is survived by his wife and four children.The incident was captured on surveillance video, which was released by investigators and described by sheriff's Lt. John Corina on Thursday: "Two men jump out of the car. One individual starts shooting at Ramiro and (his) friends."Lepe's loved ones tearfully pleaded for the suspects turn themselves in."I don't hate you, but I hate what you did," said Raquel De La Torre, the victim's sister. "Come forward."Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives believe the suspects are gang members but said Lepe himself was not in a gang."I've seen it happen before, where they target someone in a neighborhood just because they are in the area," Corina said.The gunman is said to be between the age of 16 and 19. He and two accomplices, described as young males, fled in a 1990 four-door red compact car with faded paint, according to authorities.The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has offered a $10,000 reward in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.