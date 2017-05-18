Authorities released surveillance video Thursday of a man they suspect is responsible for a brutal stabbing near a taco truck in Echo Park.The suspect is seen on surveillance video walking along a street near the area where authorities believe he committed the act. Officers found the victim in an alley in the 1100 block of Echo Park Avenue around 2 a.m. on May 2.Authorities said the victim, a 47-year-old man, got into an argument with the suspect while ordering food from the truck."During the argument, the suspect took out two knives and punched the victim and knocked him to the ground, stabbing and punching the victim," LAPD officer Aareon Jefferson said.The victim was rushed to a hospital, while the suspect fled the scene. Neighborhood residents said the taco truck was parked on Sunset Boulevard in an area with bars and other nightspots that attract crowds.Police hope someone will recognize the suspect. He is described as a man about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, between the age of 48 and 52.